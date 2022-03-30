Portion of Ten Ten Road closing for the weekend south of Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A segment of Ten Ten Road will be closed this weekend for pipework, according to the state Department of Transportation....www.wral.com
Raleigh, N.C. — A segment of Ten Ten Road will be closed this weekend for pipework, according to the state Department of Transportation....www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0