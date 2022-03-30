ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can USMNT qualify for World Cup tonight against Costa Rica?

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE USMNT face Costa Rica tonight in their final CONCACAF World Cup qualfier.

It's been a long and difficult qualifying campaign for the USA, but they all but assured their place in the tournament with a thumping 5-1 win over Panama last time out.

USMNT fans will be all too aware of how the team missed out on World Cup 2018 Credit: AP
Christian Pulisic will be a key player if the USA are to reach Qatar Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Positive recent results for the USA have put them on the verge of reaching a first World Cup finals since 2014.

How can USMNT qualify for the World Cup?

There is now just one match left in the lengthy CONCACAF qualifying campaign.

Of the eight teams competing in the group stage, the top three head automatically to the finals in Qatar this fall.

The team who finishes fourth will head into a playoff round against the winners of the Oceania Football Confederation stage, which is likely to be New Zealand.

Currently, the three nations heading to Qatar are Canada, USA and Mexico, with Costa Rica in the fourth playoff spot ahead of Panama.

With a three-point gap to fourth place, both Mexico and the US (25 points) are in pole position to qualify with Canada (28 points) already in the finals.

But despite a three-point gap to fourth place Costa Rice, there is still a bit of work to be done for the USMNT.

The USA are into the World Cup if they draw or win against Costa Rica.

They will also make it through safely if they avoid defeat by a margin of six goals or more.

Seen as Costa Rica have scored 11 goals in 13 matches, that seems extremely unlikely.

If the unthinkable happened and the USA collapsed to a record defeat, their World Cup dream would not be over.

They would finish fourth and head into the playoff stage against the winner of the Oceania region.

How can I watch Costa Rica vs USA?

Tonight's CONCACAF qualifying match will kick-off at 9.05pm ET, which is 2.05am BST.

When the teams met earlier in qualification, the USA battled back from a goal down to win 2-1.

The game will be shown live on CBS Sports Network, Telemundo and Universo, with streaming available on Peacock.

