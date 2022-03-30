ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in Richland (Richland, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
 7 hours ago
Two people received injuries following a traffic collision in Richland.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 224 and Bronco Ln. in Richland a little after 7 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that one car slammed into another car from behind for reasons that are yet to be known.

According to the officials, the two drivers incurred only minimal injuries and did not need to be transported to the hospital. The area was shut down for an hour as crews worked at the scene, but has since reopened. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

March 30, 2022

Source: NBC Right Now

KCBY

Police need public's help identifying driver in now fatal road rage incident

UPDATE: The victim in Monday's hit and run incident has died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Dylan Mark Wilson. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle or driver involved, and for video footage and witnesses. Investigators believe this was a road...
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
