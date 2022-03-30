2 people hurt after a traffic collision in Richland (Richland, WA)

Two people received injuries following a traffic collision in Richland.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 224 and Bronco Ln. in Richland a little after 7 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that one car slammed into another car from behind for reasons that are yet to be known.

According to the officials, the two drivers incurred only minimal injuries and did not need to be transported to the hospital. The area was shut down for an hour as crews worked at the scene, but has since reopened. No other details are made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Source: NBC Right Now