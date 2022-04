Scientists have documented a likely increase in the use of litter on the ocean floor by octopuses for shelter, findings that may help mitigate the impacts of trash on the cephalopods.The research, published last month in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin, assessed a trove of underwater images taken by citizen scientists across the world, to determine how octopuses interacted with marine litter, and to identify the affected species and regions.Scientists, including those from the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil, assessed over 260 underwater images from citizen science records, and identified 8 genera and 24 species of octopuses living...

WILDLIFE ・ 18 DAYS AGO