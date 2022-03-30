ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Weber County head-on truck crash leaves three hospitalized

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people have been hospitalized after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a commercial box van on Wednesday.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near 1300 S 4700 W in an unincorporated area of Weber County.

Officials say three people were pinned after the impact and required extrication. All three were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. Two people are in serious condition and one person is currently in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Team.

The victims’ identities are not being released due to the active investigation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

ginger ampadro
2d ago

slow down people out safe haven has got so big and people drive like crazy and fast you have children and animals that walk up and Down these roads . now we have all these new homes and now a school coming in its a race track or here so please slow down

