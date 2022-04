STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In his State College living room, Cyrus Klingsberg shares his knowledge about birds. “My bird list goes back to the 1930s,” Klingsberg said. “So I don’t know how many birds are on it, but well over 100 and they come from all over the world.”

