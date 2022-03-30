ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Sale of cocktails to-go extended through March 2025

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Cocktails to-go are here to stay in Maine, at least for the next...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
Bangor Daily News

Mainers face fresh challenges as the pandemic enters its 3rd year

Hal Wheeler remembers when his family had to ration gas during World War II. At 84, he finds himself having to make sacrifices facing two different threats. The Bangor resident still wears a mask when grocery shopping. He counts himself lucky a case of the virus last month only sickened him for about 10 days, something he credits to his COVID-19 booster. He is fine with continuing to be cautious. It is part of his life now.
BANGOR, ME
bizjournals

Portland sidewalk dining extended through summer

This story is available through the Portland Business Journal's media partnership with KGW-TV. Near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Portland implemented its Healthy Business Permits program, which allowed more than 1,000 struggling restaurants and businesses to expand onto sidewalks and street parking. During a Monday news...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, ME
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
B98.5

Daylight Saving Time Could Be Permanent In Maine / New Hampshire

When I first saw this, I had to take a look at the calendar to make sure that it was not April 1st... It's not. This is real. According to News Center Maine, a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act passed the United States' Senate on Tuesday. Next, it will go up for debate in the House. If it passes there, it will end up on President Biden's desk.
MAINE STATE
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Reason.com

Who Will Be the First Person To Go to Prison for Selling Flavored Tobacco or E-Cigarettes?

Sometime in the not-too-distant future, if it hasn't happened already, the first American will likely be sentenced to prison for selling flavored tobacco or e-cigarettes. It might happen in Massachusetts, where state attorney general Maura Healey announced charges last year against New Hampshire resident Samuel Habib, accused of running "a large-scale illegal marijuana, tobacco, and flavored vaping product distribution operation." The charge of tax evasion, stemming in part from his sale of flavored e-cigarettes that are banned in Massachusetts, carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Pa. Senators look to make cocktails-to-go permanent

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bringing your favorite cocktail home with you from a bar or restaurant could soon be allowed again, and might also become permanent in Pennsylvania thanks to a proposal from two state Senators. Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, along with Sen. John Yudichak, introduced Senate Bill 1138 which would make cocktails-to-go permanent in Pennsylvania. According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WausauPilot

Bonus turkey harvest authorizations go on sale March 21, 2022.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin selling 2022 bonus turkey harvest authorizations on Monday, March 21, with a designated sale date for each zone. Previously known as leftover permits, bonus harvest authorizations are available for purchase through the DNR’s online license portal at...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 WCYY

Mainers Try to Identify This Mystery Maine Spot Featured in TikTok Video

Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cocktails#To Go#Food Drink
The Independent

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide

Oregon will no longer require people to be residents of the state to use its law allowing terminally ill people to receive lethal medication, after a lawsuit challenged the requirement as unconstitutional.In a settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement and to ask the Legislature to remove it from the law.Advocates said they would use the settlement to press the eight other states and Washington, D.C., with medically assisted suicide laws to drop their residency requirements as well.“This requirement was both...
HEALTH SERVICES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cocktails-to-go could be made permanent in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cocktails-to-go could become permanent in Pennsylvania if lawmakers are successful in getting a bill passed. The bill, SB 1138, was introduced on Friday in the Pennsylvania Senate by senators Daniel Laughlin and John Yudichak to revive discussions on permanently allowing cocktails-to-go. The sale of cocktails-to-go had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gothamist.com

Lawmakers reject to-go cocktails in New York, at least for now

New York lawmakers are pushing back against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to allow restaurants and bars to serve cocktails with takeout and delivery orders. The Senate and Assembly’s Democratic majorities issued separate state budget proposals over the weekend, laying out their own wish lists for state spending heading into final negotiations with Hochul’s office.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSPA 7News

Temporary WIC benefits extended in SC through September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Temporary benefits for participants in South Carolina’s Women, Infants and Children program will be extended through September. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday WIC’s temporary increase of cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases will now end Sept. 30. The increase was set to expire March […]
HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy