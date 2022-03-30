ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Police: DeFuniak Springs man shoots ex-girlfriend and set home on fire

By Jake Holter
 2 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – A DeFuniak Springs man is in custody after allegedly shooting his estranged girlfriend.

Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital.

A SWAT team and a hostage negotiator were on scene to lure 42-year-old Daniel Jimenez out of the Plateau Avenue house.

Those who witnessed the scene were shocked by the early morning wake-up call.

“I heard a gunshot and I also heard the police screaming ‘Get out of the house! Get out of the house! Whoever is in the house, get out of the house,'” neighbor Paulette Peterson said.

Two school-aged children were also in the house at the time of the incident but authorities said they were not hurt.

Lieutenant Richard Black with the Defuniak Springs Police Department said Jimenez did not want to come quietly.

“He had made comments. He had a phone at his disposal and he was messaging and talking to different people, different family members, and telling them that he was not going out and that we were going to have to come in and get him,” Black said.

“He hid in the house and they didn’t know where he was so it took quite a while to get him out. Then he finally did leave the house and he came out with his arms up and the police were trying to get him to drop his gun and he finally did and they handcuffed him and took him away. It took way over an hour I think to finally get him out of the house,” Peterson said. “I thought the house was on fire.”

And it was.

Black said the state fire marshal concluded the fires inside the house were intentionally set.

The Defuniak Springs Fire Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team cleared the home and put the fires out.

Black said incidents like these are highly unusual.

“As far as a barricaded subject where we had to have a SWAT team involved I can’t even remember the last time so it doesn’t happen very often but when it does we’re ready and our partners in law enforcement we all came together and had a more positive ending to this than it could’ve been,” Black said.

Authorities said Jimenez will face multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and arson.

WKRG News 5

2 arrested after fentanyl, heroin, cocaine found inside apartment

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were found inside an apartment. Karen Hyler, 57, was charged after deputies searched an apartment at Indian Trail in Destin. Several complaints were made to deputies about people coming to the apartment day and night. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
