Pa. lawmaker proposes four-day workweek

By Yanni Tragellis
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTAJ) – Have you ever wished you could work one less day during the week? Well, one state representative is looking to make that wish a reality. Representative Chris Rabb (D-200) is looking to transition to a four-day workweek. Right now, this proposal has been brought forward to start a conversation...

www.abc27.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
