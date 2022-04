The mortgage market is changing quickly. Rising mortgage rates could cause a drop in home buyer demand. Home sales and prices could decline this year as a result. Ever since mortgage rates started plunging in 2020, buyers have been clamoring to purchase homes. But rates have climbed steadily in 2022, to the point where borrowing has become a far more expensive prospect. And that's apt to cause a pullback in the housing market.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO