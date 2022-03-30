ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and...

kdwn.com

Comments / 13

Mimi Dimova
2d ago

I hope that Arizona democrat senator vote ,""NO",because there is not such a thing as a judge of Supreme court to not be able to answer the questions and to answer"I don't know",and to take the fifth,she is not on trial,but on HEARING for most qualified judge.There is no need for tears."Cold mine,Iron hands"keep it cool

Reply(4)
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
Las Vegas, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop#Ap#Republican#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newport Buzz

Sen. Susan Collins is first Republican to back Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced Wednesday that she will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position.
NEWPORT, RI
KXL

Naturopathic Doctor In Washington State Sentenced To Prison

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A former Port Angeles naturopathic physician was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year supervised release after being found guilty of selling products he claimed could prevent numerous serious diseases, including COVID-19. Richard Marschall was convicted in 2021, after a four-day trial, of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, his third conviction.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KYTV

Arkansas senator grills Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her record on crime

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their chance to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution. This, following opening statements Monday. The Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law. Sen....
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March). On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy