Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and...kdwn.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and...kdwn.com
I hope that Arizona democrat senator vote ,""NO",because there is not such a thing as a judge of Supreme court to not be able to answer the questions and to answer"I don't know",and to take the fifth,she is not on trial,but on HEARING for most qualified judge.There is no need for tears."Cold mine,Iron hands"keep it cool
Comments / 13