Monroe, LA

Monroe police witness man point gun at girlfriend’s head

By My Sherie Johnson
 2 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — An altercation between a Monroe couple turned into a dangerous assault, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe Police reported that on Monday, March 29, 2022, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for one round fired at the 1600 block of South 1st Street.

Officers said 21-year-old Titavious Turner of Monroe and his girlfriend were arguing inside a white Chevrolet Impala on Monday. Police said Turner got out of the car and fired a single round into the air to scare his girlfriend, who police identified as the victim.

According to authorities an officer, who responded to the ShotSpotter alert, saw Turner use his right hand to put the front barrel of a handgun to the left side of his girlfriend’s head. The affidavit indicated that the officer then ordered Turner to drop the gun and exit the car.

Police then placed Turner in double-locked handcuffs and arrested and charged him with one count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and one count of Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner.

According to police, they found a Taurus G3 9 mm handgun in the driver seat with one bullet in the chamber, eight bullets in the magazine, one bullet lying on the seat, and a single spent 9 mm casing outside the passenger door of the car.

Officers booked Turner into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

#Ktve#Kard#Monroe Police#Shotspotter#Nexstar Media
