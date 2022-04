RACINE COUNTY – In-person absentee voting, known informally as early voting, for the 2022 Spring Election starts this Tuesday (March 22). The Spring Election is April 5. Wisconsin law allows any eligible voter who is unable or unwilling to vote in person on election day to request to vote via absentee ballot. Voters may apply for an absentee ballot with their municipal clerk by mail or in person. Proof of identification is required to obtain an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply to receive an absentee ballot by mail is the fifth day before the election – Thursday, March 31. Absentee ballots must be returned before the polls close on Spring Election Day – Tuesday, April 5.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO