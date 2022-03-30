Jeep Is About to Reveal 6 New Off-Roaders. Here's What We Know

If some of us have enjoyed working from home (and, by extension, spending less time in our cars commuting to offices), it looks like Ford's new partnership will bring the office — not to the home, but connect you to your coworkers while you're literally driving your car. Collaborating with Webex, Ford will be integrating the former's video call tech into all models with the 15.5-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. Piloted using voice commands while on the go, Webex believes that Ford's Sync 4A operating system and adjacent hardware should deliver a comparable experience on the road that you'd experience at your laptop while sitting in your home office. While we can think of a few reasons (beyond the obvious concerns around a new layer of work-related distracted driving) why we'd want to keep the sanctity of our car cabins separate from work stress, there's no denying the convenience of having the ability to take a Webex call from damn near anywhere — especially for those running their own businesses.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO