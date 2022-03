JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has been designated as a Military Friendly School for 2022-23 and has achieved the Gold-level ranking for the first time. According to a news release on Tuesday, Arkansas State also marks its 13th ranking by the Military Friendly Schools list, which sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 15 DAYS AGO