ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Search and Rescue looking for overdue hiker on Barr Trail

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fOZj_0euF6pSg00
The AdAmAn Club members and guest begin their hike up Barr Trail Dec. 30, 2021.

A team with El Paso County Search and Rescue is on Barr Trail searching for an overdue hiker Tuesday, public information officer Jay Christianson said.

According to Christianson, Search and Rescue first received a call about the hiker just after 3:30 p.m. Christianson said they have a team hiking up the the trail to search. Due to whiteout conditions, Search and Rescue could not deploy a team at the summit, and flight operations were suspended because of high winds, Christianson said.

If they are unsuccessful tonight, El Paso County Search and Rescue will deploy a much larger team Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado

11K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KKTV

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing Springs girl, mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing child. Kaydence Reaume, 12, has been missing since Valentine’s Day. She was last seen leaving the area of Marksheffel and Constitution with her mother, who does not have custody. She was supposed to be back at her father’s house that night but never returned.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Second ever female K9 deputy at El Paso County Sheriff's Office

KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) Record breaking heat followed by rain and snow next week. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) WATCH - 5 Pueblo Police officers temporarily taken off the streets after training program inspection. Updated: Mar....
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducting wildfire mitigation in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's Wildland Fire Crew is spending three days burning piles of branches and other excess vegetation at Fox Run Regional Park in Black Forest. KRDO The Sheriff's Office is overseeing work by volunteers and firefighters to remove potential fuels that could help a fire to spread. El Paso The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducting wildfire mitigation in Black Forest appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body of missing 26-year-old hiker Kerina Blue is found on California trail after huge search

The body of a woman who vanished during a hiking trip in California has been found after an extensive two-day search. Kerina Blue, 26, a resident of Sacramento, was reported missing to local police by her parents on 12 March.Her last known location was along the Green Valley Trail in Atla on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sacramento police department said she was “at-risk” because of medical conditions.Blue’s sister, who goes on Instagram by the handle @MoleculeMachine, posted her pictures on Friday urging anyone who has seen her to contact the family. According to authorities, the terrain of the trail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

‘She took him down with her,’ Colorado Springs woman charged with giving son lethal dose of fentanyl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Maria Davis-Conchie was back in an El Paso County room Thursday, accused of delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old. KRDO has learned that Davis-Conchie's alleged victim is her biological son. Davis-Conchie, who is still in custody on a $100,000 bond, appeared before a judge, handcuffed and The post ‘She took him down with her,’ Colorado Springs woman charged with giving son lethal dose of fentanyl appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man attacked by mountain lion on front porch of Colorado home

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27. Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado Springs boy overdoses, mom helped purchase drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs took a life-ending dose of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is more than 80 times stronger than morphine. Court records show his mother provided him the money to buy the pills and connected him and his friends to the people selling the drugs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

$5,000 worth of used electronics stolen from Pueblo business

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Two burglars were caught on camera stealing used electronics from a Pueblo business early last Saturday morning. The footage, captured by a Ring doorbell shows a man enter the building at 9 o’clock last Friday night. He returns at 3AM with a female and the pair steal several items together.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Inmate who died at El Paso County jail identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate who died at the El Paso County jail earlier this month has been identified. Laura Gibbs, 41, was found unconscious in her cell on March 17, and despite life-saving efforts was unable to be revived. The cause of death remains under investigation, but the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident a medical emergency.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Person gets out of vehicle on I-25, hit by another driver

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Wednesday evening after a driver crashed into a person who had gotten out of their vehicle. It happened on the on-ramp from Arapahoe Road around 6:15 p.m., according to the Greenwood Village Police Department. Police said a driver had gotten out of their vehicle for […]
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy