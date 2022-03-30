El Paso County Search and Rescue looking for overdue hiker on Barr Trail

The AdAmAn Club members and guest begin their hike up Barr Trail Dec. 30, 2021.

A team with El Paso County Search and Rescue is on Barr Trail searching for an overdue hiker Tuesday, public information officer Jay Christianson said.

According to Christianson, Search and Rescue first received a call about the hiker just after 3:30 p.m. Christianson said they have a team hiking up the the trail to search. Due to whiteout conditions, Search and Rescue could not deploy a team at the summit, and flight operations were suspended because of high winds, Christianson said.

If they are unsuccessful tonight, El Paso County Search and Rescue will deploy a much larger team Wednesday.