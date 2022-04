After stopping for repairs and restarting at the back of the pack in last Saturday’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway, Eddie Tafoya Jr. was slicing his way past the competition like a hot knife thru butter. However, his progress came to a screeching halt when he got clobbered by another car on lap 16 and flipped violently into the turn one catch fence. Fortunately, he was uninjured, but his car was destroyed along with his hopes of a top finish on the night.

PERRIS, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO