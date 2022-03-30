Zoë Kravitz Is Trending After She Shaded Will Smith For “Assaulting People On Stage,” And People Began Circulating Her Past Comments About Then–14-Year-Old Jaden Smith

Zoë Kravitz has come under fire online after denouncing Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

During the esteemed awards show on Sunday night, Will took to the stage and smacked presenter Chris across the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Jada, who’s been married to Will since 1997, has spoken openly about her alopecia diagnosis since 2018. Chris was reportedly unaware of the medical condition when he quipped onstage: “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2 , can’t wait to see it,“ a reference to the main character of the movie, who also has a shaved head.

Jada rolled her eyes at the joke, prompting Will to stride across the stage and smack Chris in the face. He proceeded to stun the audience into an awkward silence as he yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

On Tuesday, Will issued an apology on Instagram. He called his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable” following tons of fierce criticism and claimed he’d “reacted emotionally.”

Social media users have remained divided on the Will versus Chris debate while several celebrities have since chimed in to share their take — the latest being The Batman ’s leading lady, Zoë Kravitz.

Jumping onto Instagram last night, Zoë shared two photos from the memorable night that she captioned with some indirect yet very shady remarks.

Firstly posting a picture of her on the Oscars red carpet, Zoë wrote: “here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

She shared a second photo from the afterparty hours later, captioned: “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Leaving no room for misinterpretation, Zoë then responded directly to a fan who commented, “You don't support him defending his wife?” She wrote: “nope.”

However, Zoë’s comments quickly sparked backlash after several Twitter users began drawing attention to several "problematic" moments from her past.

the tl pulling out receipts of zoe kravitz problematic past @hardestsixes 10:31 PM - 29 Mar 2022

Fans called out Zoë — who’s been universally loved across social media in recent months — for her close friendship with designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple people .

Alexander initially denied the allegations in a statement shared early last year, calling them “false” and “fabricated.” However, he went on to express “ regret ” for his past behavior in another message issued months later.

“It was not easy for [the alleged victims] to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain,” he wrote in an Instagram statement . “While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors.”

In light of the allegations against Alexander, several users condemned Zoë for proudly parading their friendship while also slamming Will for “assaulting people.”

And with several users determined to dig into Zoë’s past, it wasn’t long before her comments from a 2013 interview with V magazine resurfaced across Twitter.

During the interview, Zoë — who was 24 at the time — made several suggestive remarks about Will Smith’s son Jaden, then 14.

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you ,” she said.

“He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14 ,” she said.

Zoë’s comments have now sparked fresh criticism, with several users calling her out for what they perceive as "predatory" remarks. “[You] tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram,” read one viral tweet, which has received over 130,000 likes.

you tellin me zoe kravitz was tryna flirt wit a 14 year old jaden smith yet tried to diss will smith on instagram😭😭🏊🏾‍♂️ @cornskiii 10:41 PM - 29 Mar 2022

One user wrote , “zoe kravitz was out here thirsting over a 14 year old jaden smith WHAT.” Another echoed : “Why am I just finding out about Zoë Kravitz’s attraction to Jaden when he was a MINOR. This is sickening.”

Soon, another resurfaced interview from two years later began circulating on Twitter, during which Zoë called Jaden her “date” and “the love of my life.”

“Anyways heres Zoe Kravitz referring to a 16 year old Jaden Smith as ‘her date’ [and] ‘the love of her life’ and expressing that she ‘loves him’ all at her big age of 26,” one person tweeted.

Anyways heres Zoe Kravitz referring to a 16 year old Jaden Smith as “her date” “the love of her life” and expressing that she “loves him” all at her big age of 26 @glocktavious1 11:06 PM - 29 Mar 2022

“how did nobody bat an eye when zoe kravitz (26) called jaden smith (16) the love of her life / her date ? nobody commented further on it ? the reporter GIGGLED ? what is with the normalization of predatory behaviour in hollywood LIKE ? NO ONE THOUGHT THAT WAS WEIRD ?” wrote another.

how did nobody bat an eye when zoe kravitz (26) called jaden smith (16) the love of her life / her date ? nobody commented further on it ? the reporter GIGGLED ? what is with the normalization of predatory behaviour in hollywood LIKE ? NO ONE THOUGHT THAT WAS WEIRD ? https://t.co/vfEonhu0Co @rwivanlo 11:57 PM - 29 Mar 2022

Many agreed that Zoë’s comments about Jaden and known ties to Alexander Wang were inappropriate. However, amid all the backlash, some questioned why people are only now choosing to condemn the actor.

As mentioned, Zoë has been a fan favorite across the internet for months at this point, often trending in a positive light. With this in mind, some Twitter users are now expressing their discomfort at people seemingly knowing about her past yet choosing not to share the information while she was popular.

“It's funny how some of the ppl already had information about Zoe Kravitz creeping on 14 year old boy, but they didn't say anything then cause she was ‘loved’ by everyone,” one user wrote. “shows how much hypocrite twitter is, you only start getting your morals when it's celebrity you don't like.”

It's funny how some of the ppl already had information about Zoe Kravitz creeping on 14 year old boy, but they didn't say anything then cause she was "loved" by everyone, shows how much hypocrite twitter is, you only start getting your morals when it's celebrity you don't like @StanJoeAlwyn 07:55 AM - 30 Mar 2022

“Not trying to defend her at all (I really don't care about her), but it's so hypocritical how people were litterally sitting on bad boy pieces of information on Zoë Kravitz ALL THIS TIME, but only chose to reveal the truth now. It's actually comical,” another wrote.

Not trying to defend her at all (I really don't care about her), but it's so hypocritical how people were litterally sitting on bad boy pieces of information on Zoë Kravitz ALL THIS TIME, but only chose to reveal the truth now. It's actually comical 😂 @the_nikes 09:46 AM - 30 Mar 2022

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Zoë's representative for comment.

