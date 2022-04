With the debut of Marshalltown Community College women’s soccer program beginning in the fall of 2022, the Tigers have signed their first five members of the team. “We are very excited to sign the first five players to the new MCC women’s soccer program,” said interim head coach Allie Osmundson. “All of these women have strong work ethics, a drive to improve and a passion for the game. They will all play a key role this fall in helping us build a strong foundation for this program.”

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO