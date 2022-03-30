ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Liberty Call Distilling’s Bridgeworthy April Events

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxjbA_0euF3rKl00

Bring your dancing shoes (platforms if ya got ’em) to Liberty Call Distilling’s Disco and Funk Brunch on April 3 rd from 11am to 2pm . DJs 2Tall/2Short are going to be playing nothing but Funk and Disco tracks and they’re going all in. James Brown, George Clinton, Fly and Family Stone, yeah that’s happening.

But they’re also doing disco. Bee Gees, ABBA, KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool & the Gang, you got it.

Throw in some Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Gaynor, and you got the idea.

Bottomless Mimosas, and our Signature No Judgement Brunch until 2pm.

No reservations. First come, first served. Doors open at 10am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQhAU_0euF3rKl00

Tuesday Nights are $20 Steak Nights at Liberty Call Distilling. For $20 you receive a House Cut 12oz NY Steak with Hand-Cut Fries, plus an Old Fashioned Cocktail. This deal is only on Tuesdays from 5pm to 8pm, no reservations, first come, first served. It’s definitely worth the trip across the bridge.

“Steak night has definitely taken on a life of its own. It’s such a fun crowd every week and we’re expanding our seating to take care of all the new faces,” said Bill Rogers, Liberty Call Distilling Barrio Co-Founder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQCJl_0euF3rKl00

Liberty Call continues to show its bridgeworthiness by rolling out a new $12 Lunch Menu that allows customers to mix and match across the updated menu. Customers can choose from the Featured 1/3 lb American Wagyu Beef Burger to the Barrio Salad Bowl with Lentils, Quinoa, Avocado, and choice of Protein, to the BBQ Flatbread, Tri-Tip Birria Tacos, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, or Carnitas Poutine. Pair any lunch with your choice of Cobb Salad, Mac ‘n Cheese, Soup of the Day, Hand Cut Fries, or Tater Tots. Lunch includes a soft drink, or wash it down with a wine or beer for $5, or a Craft Cocktail for $8 more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0KOF_0euF3rKl00

Padres Opening Day April 14 t h ! Pre-game with us with All-Day Happy Hour, Bacon Wrapped Hot-Dogs, and enjoy a short walk to Petco Park to watch the game. Come watch all the action this season at Liberty Call Distilling or enjoy a quick meal on the way to or from the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le0pi_0euF3rKl00

In addition to great food, Liberty Call Distilling has added some fun and exciting events to their calendar including Trivia Goat on Thursday Nights at 6:30pm, where you answer the proctor’s questions on your phone for prizes and awards.

Located where the Coronado Bridge meets Barrio Logan at 1985 National Ave. #1131, San Diego. For reservations for groups of 8+ call 619-432-1848.

Established in 2013, Liberty Call Distilling is a pioneer among San Diego’s craft spirits industry. Founder-owner Bill Rogers, who has lived the majority of his life on Coronado Island, has teamed with another Coronado Local, Marc Lord, to grow the company from 800 to 6,000+ square feet, which includes a recently expanded distillery in Spring Valley and restaurant-distillery in Barrio Logan. The nearly 3,300-square-foot space features an open floor plan and showcases a working still behind a glass partition, inviting the public to see first-hand where Liberty Call’s expansive portfolio of artisanal spirits are made. A large, garage door-style wall at its west end rolls up to reveal views of Coronado Bridge and an outdoor patio with gas heaters. Founded in 2013 and today considered one of the pioneers of San Diego’s booming local craft spirits industry, Liberty Call Distilling specializes in hand crafted grain-to-glass whiskey, bourbon, rum and gin while acknowledging its hometown’s historic ties to the United States Navy. www.libertycall.com https://www.facebook.com/LibertyCallDistillingCompany / https://www.instagram.com/libertycalldistilling/

The story Liberty Call Distilling’s Bridgeworthy April Events appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times

294

Followers

274

Posts

70K+

Views

Follow The Coronado Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Coronado Times

Coronado Cays Yacht Club Restaurant is Emerald Green, Ocean Blue

Emerald Keepers is pleased to welcome the Coronado Cays Yacht Club as its newest Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Restaurant as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary. General Manager Dan Parker said, […] The story Coronado Cays Yacht Club Restaurant is Emerald Green, Ocean Blue appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Emerald Keepers.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Twelfth Annual San Diego Storytelling Festival: Voices at the Water’s Edge

There will be three unique storytelling sessions for kids and by kids. The first two sessions are presented by adult storytellers for kids. They are: “Tricks Are For Kids: Trickster Tales” and “Participation […] The story The Twelfth Annual San Diego Storytelling Festival: Voices at the Water’s Edge appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Public Library.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
George Clinton
Person
James Brown
The Coronado Times

Coronado Crime Report (February 26 through March 4)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue No injuries reported. Petty […] The story Coronado Crime Report (February 26 through March 4) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Sports Calendar – Mar. 7 – Mar. 12, 2022

This week’s sports schedule for the Coronado High School Islanders and Coronado Middle School Tritons. Go Nado! Coronado School Sports Mar. 7 – 12, 2022 DAY DATE TEAM OPPONENT SITE […] The story Coronado Sports Calendar – Mar. 7 – Mar. 12, 2022 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Islander Sports Foundation.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Beer#Tacos#Food Drink#Liberty Call Distilling#House#Hand Cut Fries#American#Avocado
The Coronado Times

Bay Books Now Carrying Local Author’s “Coronado Confidential”

Two years ago, Coronado author and historian, Joe Ditler, put out his third book, “Coronado Confidential.” It’s a fun and self-deprecating look at growing up in Coronado during the turbulent […] The story Bay Books Now Carrying Local Author’s “Coronado Confidential” appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Williamson Source

Calling Artists & Musicians: Submit Your Work for Brentwood’s Rites of Spring Event

The Rites of Spring event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library is coming soon and organizers are seeking submissions for an art contest and Battle of the Bands. Rites of Spring is a fun, family event celebrating spring, art, and music on March 26 at 6pm. Local bands will perform live for a chance to open at one of the Brentwood Summer concerts. The winner of the art contest will receive a cash prize. Tickets for this all-ages event will be $10 for a single, and $35 for a family (five max per group).
BRENTWOOD, TN
Bakersfield Californian

April events

April 2: "Peter and the Wolf," Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., adults $12, students $8. bsonow.org/purchase. April 2: Garces Gala, Spring into Giving, 6 to 11 p.m., Garces Memorial High School's Monsignor Leddy Hall, 2800 Loma Linda Drive. Tables of 10 for $1,750; tables of eight for $1,400; individual tickets for $175.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Flower Show to Celebrate 100 Years in Bloom

The largest tented Flower Show in the U.S. and Coronado’s longest running tradition will be held April 23-24, 2022. The 100th Annual Coronado Flower Show, a co-production of the Coronado Floral Association […] The story Coronado Flower Show to Celebrate 100 Years in Bloom appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Home Front Judging is Back! And Volunteers are Welcome!

Submitted Content It’s time to sign up for the Home Front Judging! This time-honored tradition would not be possible without the over 175 volunteer judges that show up each year. […] The story Home Front Judging is Back! And Volunteers are Welcome! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
294
Followers
274
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy