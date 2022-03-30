ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Woman Murdered By Husband; Victim Previously Filed for a Protective Order Against Him

 2 days ago

A man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

Tulsa police officers arrested Kevin Snoddy on Tuesday night in connection with the death of Cheryl Thomas.

Police responded to a call from an out-of-state family member requesting a welfare check for Thomas. A maintenance worker allowed them entry, where they discovered her body inside her home near South Trenton and East 71st Street. Fox 5 reports that neighbors heard shouting from the apartment unit days before Thomas's body was discovered.

Snoddy was booked on a complaint of first degree murder.

However, police say Snoddy was known to them before his arrest.

Snoddy pleaded guilty to beating Thomas on Nov 21, 2020. The assault was so vicious that her left eye was swollen shut. He reportedly lost his temper after losing his identification.

Snoddy was high on meth when officers showed up to arrest him. He admitted to using street drugs as medication for a mental health issue. At the time, he was arrested on domestic assault and battery and public intoxication for being high in the presence of police.

He pleaded guilty and received an 18-month sentence on each count with $300 in total fines. Unfortunately, his sentence was be deferred as part of a plea deal.

Thomas filed for an order of protection against Snoddy. He was not allowed within one hundred feet of her, and he was evicted from their apartment unit. The order that remained temporary was expired as they failed to show up for the finalization hearing.

