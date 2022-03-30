Driver seriously injured after crashing into a fence overnight

One person was seriously injured in a car accident in Erie overnight.

That accident happened near the intersection of East 13th and Wallace streets just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control before leaving the roadway and crashing into a fence.

Once on the scene, first responders found the driver unresponsive. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the accident.

