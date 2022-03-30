Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative; $216 Million in Initial Investments in Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Cutting-Edge Research of Treatments and Cures
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand and accelerate cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment, and research in the state. The state is committing $216 million in investments as a down payment to jumpstart this far-reaching initiative to save lives, including the first ever comprehensive...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0