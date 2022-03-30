Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative; $216 Million in Initial Investments in Comprehensive Cancer Centers, Cutting-Edge Research of Treatments and Cures

High-grade serous carcinoma is the most aggressive form of ovarian cancer and accounts for the majority of advanced-stage cases. The poor outcomes associated with the disease underscore the need for more effective treatments. A research team led by Kunle Odunsi, MD, Ph.D., director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, has discovered novel metabolic mechanisms that contribute to how ovarian cancer escapes from immune attack, and how combination therapies can exploit these pathways to improve ovarian cancer treatment, as reported in a paper published March 16, 2022, in Science Translational Medicine.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO