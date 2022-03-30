The WWE’s Michael Cole on ‘WrestleMania,’ His Career in News, and Great Announcers of the Past

In a recent interview with The Press Box podcast, SmackDown announcer Michael Cole was asked to speak on his relationship with AEW announcer Jim Ross. “Jim and I have had a rocky relationship over the years,” Cole admitted. “It’s grown to one of mutual respect. You know, Jim at the time, listen, the late 1990s in sports entertainment in general, were an awfully competitive time, not only in WWE, but obviously with WCW and ECW as well. People like Jim, and a lot of wrestlers, whether it be John Layfield or Booker T, or Shawn Michaels, or Steve Austin, these were old school guys. These were guys who were brought up in the territories. Jim Ross learned how to be a wrestling announcer. He started off as a referee and did some managing, of course, in the territories. So he fought and he clawed to get his spot in WWE to be at the top of the pinnacle the mountain.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO