Rochester, NY

2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill: Ticket registration now open through June 5

By Matt Driffill
 2 days ago

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The PGA Championship will make its return to the Rochester region next year and registration is now open for spectators interested in purchasing tickets.

The event will take place from May 15, 2023, through May 21, 2023, at Oak Hill Country Club. It’s the first time the PGA Championship will be back in Pittsford since 2013. In 2019, Oak Hill hosted the Senior PGA Championship.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can register through an online portal that will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

This will be the fourth PGA Championship held at Oak Hill, a golf course that was designed by Donald Ross in 1925. Officials say this event will also serve as a “coming-out party” for the East Course which was recently restored and features three new holes as well as new greens, and bunkers .

“It’s again time to celebrate Major Championship golf on one of golf’s grandest stages, the revamped East Course at Oak Hill Country Club,” said Barry Deach, Championship Director of the 2023 PGA Championship. “For more than 40 years, Oak Hill, the Greater Rochester community, and the knowledgeable golf aficionados of Western New York have served as warm and hospitable hosts for memorable PGA Championships. Our early projections for 2023 are very encouraging and the anticipation is mounting, so we want to outline the details of this new process.”

Tickets will be sold exclusively through the online registration process and those interested are asked to provide their name, email address, and zip code; limited to one registration per individual and unique email address.

The registry will hold a place in line to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis when they go on sale in June later this year. Although registration does not guarantee ticket access, officials say it provides those interested the best opportunity to attend the Championship in person.

