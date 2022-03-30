Gators hire SEC coaching veteran Korey McCray as associate head coach

UAA Communications

New Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden announced his second hire in as many days Wednesday, adding SEC coaching veteran Korey McCray to his staff.

McCray was named associate head coach and joins the Gators after spending the past decade in the league at LSU and, most recently, Mississippi State.

“Korey is one of the most respected coaches across the Southeastern Conference, and he has proven the ability to recruit and develop complete student-athletes at the highest level,” Golden said. “He has worked tirelessly to build real relationships all around the country – specifically within the Southeast region. As a former point guard in college, he has great leadership qualities that will rub off on our student-athletes. He is a great husband and father, and will be an integral part of my coaching staff moving forward.”

McCray coached the last seven seasons at Mississippi State (2015-22) under Ben Howland, in addition to spending two years as an assistant coach on his UCLA staff (2011-13).

He brings 12 years of coaching experience at Power 5 programs.

“I’m excited about joining Florida’s historic program and working with such an innovative and analytical coach like Coach Golden,” McCray said. “I can’t wait to start.”

McCray, who worked with MSU’s guards, landed a pair of 1,000-point scorers at the school in Aric Holman and Lamar Peters. He also played an instrumental role in the signing of first-team All-SEC honoree Iverson Molinar and impact transfer Shakeel Moore from North Carolina State.

McCray has been ranked among the top recruiters in the nation and the SEC multiple times by 247 Sports. His previous stops include UCLA, LSU, Florida State, Mercer and Chipola Junior College.

McCray got his start in the college coaching ranks at FSU as a graduate assistant under Leonard Hamilton. He earned a master’s degree in adult education with a minor in higher education from FSU in 2004.

McCray was a four-year player for Mark Slonaker at Mercer, leading the team in assists every season and serving as the team captain in his last two. His 344 career assists were second in program history after he graduated and still ranks among the program’s top five.

McCray is the second staff hire for Golden, who announced assistant coach Kevin Hovde on Tuesday.