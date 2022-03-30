Former Ohio State, New Orleans Saints star announces retirement from NFL

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former Ohio State and New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins has announced he’s retiring from the game of football. In an appearance on The Pivot — a podcast hosted by former NFL Stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark — the two-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision.

“I’m excited to announce that after 13 seasons, I’m retiring from the game of football,” revealed Jenkins.

In 2009, Jenkins was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, with the No. 14 overall selection. After a tremendous career at Ohio State, Jenkins took his talents to New Orleans. During his time with the Saints, Jenkins brought the team a Super Bowl, lifting the Lombardi after Super Bowl XLIV.

Then, the former Ohio State defensive back was brought closer to his home of Piscataway, New Jersey, joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. Playing in the NFC East, Jenkins elevated to one of the best defensive backs in the entire league. He was named a First-team All-Pro in 2015, and he helped bring Philadelphia their first Super Bowl, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Finally, Jenkins would return to the place that drafted him, signing with the Saints in free agency in 2020. There, he would spend his final two seasons before making his announcement on Wednesday. It was the perfect way for Jenkins to end his NFL career.

All in all, Malcolm Jenkins retires accumulating 1,044 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 21 interceptions and two Super Bowl rings. The star defensive back was a leader through and through, and made an undeniable impact on Ohio State, the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

More on Malcolm Jenkins, NFL career

Continuing, the Saints released a well-written release after Jenkins revealed he was retiring from the NFL.

“This time, Malcolm Jenkins left the New Orleans Saints’ facility of his own volition,” wrote the Saints. “He won’t be missed any less this time, after returning to New Orleans to play his final two NFL seasons, ending a six-year interruption during which he played for, and won big with, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“But when Jenkins announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he did so as a Saint and if New Orleans isn’t allowed to claim him wholly as a son, it sure as heck should be proud to claim the portion of Jenkins that he’ll allow the city and franchise to embrace as its own.”

As you can see, the franchise is proud to have had a player like Malcolm Jenkins represent their franchise. The football world will await Jenkins next move, but the multi-talented athlete won’t suit-up in the NFL again.