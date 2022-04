Searches for the best men’s jeans for women are on the rise. And it’s no surprise, especially since denim pants that offer a bit of volume are undeniably cool. Bella Hadid’s latest street style outfits are modelesque examples. Earlier this month, the Vogue cover star effortlessly turned a classic black turtleneck and cardigan into an off-duty work of art with help from Balenciaga’s unisex jeans. Of course, there’s no need to splurge on a buzzy designer to nail that on-trend baggy denim look. A few weeks earlier, Julia Fox attended Paris Fashion Week in an under-$50 pair by Carhartt. Yes, the same brand known for creating quality workwear for men made its way to the front rows of a couture fashion show—a win for comfortably cool denim.

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO