More top recruits set to visit Auburn on Wednesday

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne is set to visit Auburn on Wednesday, and he won't be the only recruit on campus.

Four-star defensive end set to visit Auburn

Four-star defensive end Hunter Osbourne is set to visit The Plains on Wednesday. Osborne, who will be a part of the 2023 class, had Auburn in a list of his final 10 schools he posted to Twitter on March 14. An Alabama native, the Tigers will likely hope to get a home-state boost in their pursuit of Osborne as he arrives on campus.
2024 CB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. visits Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
South Carolina women's basketball: Press conference recap

The Final Four coaches held their first press conference Tuesday. They didn’t talk much about the games, with the focus on the state of the sport. We’ve compiled some of the highlights. Dawn Staley. Staley said that there have always been compelling stories in women’s basketball, but now...
UGA: tickets for Bulldogs spring game are now available

The University of Georgia says tickets for the G-Day spring football game are now available. The April 16 game that puts the wraps on spring practice for the defending national champions will be televised on ESPN 2. Tickets for those who want to be in Sanford Stadium on the Saturday before Easter are $5 each and can be purchased digitally.
Good Morning Gators: Jabbar Juluke mic'd up; Florida hosts Chalk Talk

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
Final Four notebook: On coaches, conference rematches and remembering a real Cinderella

The blue blood aspect of this Final Four cannot be overstated, both in terms of the programs represented and the coaches. You already have heard that Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova have a combined 61 Final Four appearances and 17 national titles. A Duke title would move the school into a tie for third with UNC with six, behind UCLA (12) and Kentucky (eight). And titles by Kansas or Villanova would move those schools into a tie for sixth with UConn (four) for most championships, behind UCLA, UK, UNC, Duke and Indiana.
Gymnasties, get ready for Regionals: Auburn marks off seating in Neville Arena for students

Auburn gymnastics is headed to the postseason — and so are the Gymnasties. Auburn has marked off seating in Neville Arena for students for the NCAA Regional meets this weekend, the school announced in a campus-wide email sent out Tuesday. While the team is entering one of the most exciting weekends in its program history, the Tigers won’t be going it alone: Auburn’s celebrated student section will be in it with them.
WWE hosting current, former college stars at WrestleMania 38 week tryout

On Wednesday, the WWE is beginning a search for their next group of champions. In advance of WrestleMania 38 this weekend in Dallas, WWE is beginning talent tryouts for over 40 current and former college athletes. According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, 19 football players will try their hand at wrestling during the tryout.
