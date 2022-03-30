More top recruits set to visit Auburn on Wednesday

The blue blood aspect of this Final Four cannot be overstated, both in terms of the programs represented and the coaches. You already have heard that Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova have a combined 61 Final Four appearances and 17 national titles. A Duke title would move the school into a tie for third with UNC with six, behind UCLA (12) and Kentucky (eight). And titles by Kansas or Villanova would move those schools into a tie for sixth with UConn (four) for most championships, behind UCLA, UK, UNC, Duke and Indiana.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO