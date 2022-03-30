Deland McCullough details Notre Dame's plans to replace Kyren Williams, pass catcher

Running back Kyren Williams led Notre Dame in rushing yards in 2021, but he was much more than a runner. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Notre Dame has to replace Kyren Williams. The running back, the pass catcher, the juice bringer. New running backs coach Deland McCullough plans to use all four backs at his disposal — junior Chris Tyree, sophomores Logan Diggs and Audric Estime and freshman Jadarian Price — but they all have differing skill sets and thus will be used in different ways. With the return of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, there is confidence that the run game will have a higher ceiling than it did in 2021. But who is going to emerge to replace Notre Dame's third-leading receiver in 2021 in Williams?