HAYDEN — Anita Parisot has resigned from serving as the chair of the Hayden Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. "It has been my pleasure to serve on the board of the Hayden Chamber and an honor to be asked to lead as your chair," Parisot said in a Monday statement to The Press. "I’ve enjoyed working alongside wickedly smart, fun, compassionate, creative people who love this place we all call home."

HAYDEN, ID ・ 15 DAYS AGO