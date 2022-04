BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County Commissioners Tuesday moved ahead with a private property debris removal contract with DRC Emergency Services for victims of the Marshall Fire. It followed the signing of an intergovernmental agreement between the county, Louisville and Superior to share some of the costs of the removal. (credit: CBS) The final estimated cost of the debris removal contract came in at $60.1 million. That figure is higher than an earlier estimate of $52 million. FEMA has said it will cover 90 percent of the cost in reimbursement grants and the county now says it has received work from FEMA that...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO