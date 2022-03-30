JSO: Man charged with murder after 27-year-old woman found dead near Sandalwood pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing a murder charge in the death of a Jacksonville woman whose body was found near a retention pond, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax reported on Sept. 27, 2021 when 27-year-old Teresa Gorczyca was reported missing.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, police said they began an investigation, which led them to a body of water off Alfa Romeo Drive in the Sandalwood area. Gorczyca’s body was found after a search of the area on Sept. 29, 2021.

credit: Gorczyca family

JSO homicide and crime scene units responded to the area and began their respective investigations.

During an investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest: North Samuel Cole Pridgen.

A warrant was obtained for the 28-year-old man on Tuesday.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Pridgen was found in the area of 10000 Beach Boulevard.

After talking with detectives about his possible involvement, JSO said he was placed under arrest for Gorczyca’s murder.

Gorczyca’s family gave Action News Jax the following statement.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about Teresa, missing her smile and her warm presence. We’re grateful to God that our prayers for justice are finally being answered and hope that what this brings is some sense of closure. Special thanks to our family, friends and the community for their unceasing love and support throughout these past 6 months. Our deepest gratitude to the detectives, law enforcement officers and everyone else working behind the scenes at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for their unrelenting investigation leading to an arrest. We ask that all remember Teresa for who she was, a daughter, sister and friend, as well as what she left behind, an abundance of joy and love.”

