ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man charged with murder after 27-year-old woman found dead near Sandalwood pond

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing a murder charge in the death of a Jacksonville woman whose body was found near a retention pond, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax reported on Sept. 27, 2021 when 27-year-old Teresa Gorczyca was reported missing.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, police said they began an investigation, which led them to a body of water off Alfa Romeo Drive in the Sandalwood area. Gorczyca’s body was found after a search of the area on Sept. 29, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOuEA_0euEryGa00
credit: Gorczyca family

JSO homicide and crime scene units responded to the area and began their respective investigations.

During an investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest: North Samuel Cole Pridgen.

A warrant was obtained for the 28-year-old man on Tuesday.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Pridgen was found in the area of 10000 Beach Boulevard.

After talking with detectives about his possible involvement, JSO said he was placed under arrest for Gorczyca’s murder.

Gorczyca’s family gave Action News Jax the following statement.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about Teresa, missing her smile and her warm presence. We’re grateful to God that our prayers for justice are finally being answered and hope that what this brings is some sense of closure. Special thanks to our family, friends and the community for their unceasing love and support throughout these past 6 months. Our deepest gratitude to the detectives, law enforcement officers and everyone else working behind the scenes at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for their unrelenting investigation leading to an arrest. We ask that all remember Teresa for who she was, a daughter, sister and friend, as well as what she left behind, an abundance of joy and love.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WOKV
WOKV

7K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sandalwood#Fugitive#Action News Jax#Alfa#Jso
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Woman shot in the face twice in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was found shot in the face Sunday evening on the northwest side of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says. According to the report, officers were called at 9 p.m. to a shooting on Welland Rd in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and US 1 where they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy