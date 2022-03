Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Sweet potatoes are a fixture on Southern menus and Thanksgiving tables nationwide, but they’re also an everyday staple that pack a nutritional punch. With their natural earthy-sweet flavor profile, sweet potatoes are also versatile, lending themselves to different cooking methods to create a variety of dishes, from casseroles to pies to French fries. Whether you want to bake, boil, steam or microwave them, the following how-to primer will answer all your pressing questions.

