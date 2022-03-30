"Woodland Studies"

Families enjoyed an afternoon outdoors with family and friends at The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department’s Arts in the Park at Northshore Park. The free event featured local vendors selling original artwork, live stage entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks and more. Artists 18 and younger also created their very own masterpiece and entered the Youth Art Contest. Visit https://www.facebook.com/townshipparksandrec for more upcoming activities from The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department.
