Nathalie Miebach Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Each/Other (2020–2021), a large, multicolored fabric sculpture of a she-wolf, is the first collaborative work by Cannupa Hanska Luger and Marie Watt. The pair invited members of the public to embroider messages onto bandanas and mail them to the artists, who hand-sewed them onto a canvas-covered metal wolf form. For these Indigenous creators, the crowdsourced she-wolf represents kinship among people and between species as well as a protective, maternal shelter.
Both Watt and Luger frequently orchestrate communal multimedia experiences. This sculpture draws on some of their preferred methods, including Watt’s inclination toward textiles and...
