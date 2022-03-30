ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Nathalie Miebach Exhibition

 2 days ago

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Miebach’s exhibition, "Stay Healthy and Strong," features new...

Frederick News-Post

Appalachian Spring Art Exhibition

Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery at Howard Community College. Howard Community College’s Department of Music and Visual Arts, in partnership with Common Ground On The Hill Maryland Folklife Center and Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe, present an exhibition of paintings and rare musical instruments celebrating American folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian region.
VISUAL ART
Midland Daily News

WSCC exhibit in Manistee extended

SCOTTVILLE – West Shore Community College announced this week that the artist Anni Holm’s exhibition “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees,” will be extended after a pause for spring break. The exhibition has been on display as a part of WSCC’s Humankind series. It's...
MANISTEE, MI
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

“Present Tension” Exhibition

Dorchester Center for the Arts (DCA) is pleased to welcome Lyle Kissack and his exhibition entitled “Present Tension” to the galleries for April. Born in 1963 in Brooklyn New York, Lyle holds an M.F.A. from the Maryland Institute College of Art and a B.F.A. from University of Texas. He now lives, works, and teaches in Baltimore as an Adjunct Professor of Art at UMBC as well as Stevenson University.
BALTIMORE, MD
lonelyplanet.com

How this Minneapolis chef is reintroducing Native American cuisine to the world

At Owamni by The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman and his team are redefining what "local" means through the lens of Native American tradition. Restaurants weren’t a big part of Sean Sherman’s childhood on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Though roughly the size of Connecticut, Pine Ridge had no restaurants at all when Sherman was growing up there, he says. There was also only one grocery store. This all changed soon after Sherman moved to the town of Spearfish when he was 12. Within a year, he began washing dishes and bussing tables at a local steakhouse. Restaurants have been a staple throughout Sherman’s life ever since.
RESTAURANTS
WLTX.com

Exhibit "Catesby in the Carolinas"

An exhibit at USC takes a look at the natural history of the southeast region. Its the artwork of Explorer and naturalist Mark Catesby, who died in 1749.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

How I Made This: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger’s Crowdsourced She Wolf

Click here to read the full article. Each/Other (2020–2021), a large, multicolored fabric sculpture of a she-wolf, is the first collaborative work by Cannupa Hanska Luger and Marie Watt. The pair invited members of the public to embroider messages onto bandanas and mail them to the artists, who hand-sewed them onto a canvas-covered metal wolf form. For these Indigenous creators, the crowdsourced she-wolf represents kinship among people and between species as well as a protective, maternal shelter. Both Watt and Luger frequently orchestrate communal multimedia experiences. This sculpture draws on some of their preferred methods, including Watt’s inclination toward textiles and...
DESIGN

Community Policy