We brought Daphnis and Chloe to the Shop early so you could get your hands on it first. (It'll go quick!) Preorder yours now, and it’ll ship out starting 4/6. Rosemary, oregano, and chili flakes are three herbs we put on repeat, and now we’re delighted to cook with some of the best (and hardest-to-find). The folks at Daphnis and Chloe traveled across Greece to bring us these three pantry staples, all sourced from small organic farms where they know their growers by first name. The rosemary leaves lend a balsamic, gently piney taste to any dish they meet, while the oregano is spicy, peppery, and rich in essential oils. As for the chili flakes, well, let’s just say peppers were slow-dried for 10 days and then crushed by hand to bring you flavor like none other.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO