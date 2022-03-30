ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Randolph teacher gets surprise $25,000 award

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago

RANDOLPH, Mass. — An elementary school teacher in Randolph was hit with a big surprise on Wednesday.

Taylor Thai is a kindergarten and first-grade teacher of multilingual students at Donovan Elementary and became the state’s 47th Milken Award winner.

The distinction came with a $25,000 check. It was presented during a surprise assembly at the Donovan School, with students cheering her on.

Thai is the only Massachusetts recipient of the Milken Award in 2021-22 and she is one of more than 60 recipients across the country this school year.

The Milken Award recognizes exemplary elementary and secondary school teachers, principals, and specialists who are furthering excellence in education and comes with an award of $25,000.

Thai teaches English to multilingual students and collaborates with teachers to make lessons in other subjects accessible to all students whose first language is not English, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

DESE says Thai works on family engagement, and her fluency in Vietnamese has made her a strong resource for the school’s Vietnamese community.

Thai was presented with her award by Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards and a Milken recipient herself, and Regina Robinson, deputy commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“We are grateful to teachers like Mrs. Thai who have worked hard to support students, especially given the challenges of the past two years,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The pandemic created learning challenges for all students, especially English language learners, and dedicated teachers like Mrs. Thai make a huge difference as we address those challenges and work together to ensure kids get the education they deserve.”

Thai is a Braintree resident. She received a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2006 and a master’s degree in elementary education from Lesley University in 2011. She has worked at Donovan Elementary since 2013 and has been a teacher for 12 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30A3Ci_0euEpems00
Randolph teacher Taylor Thai gets surprise $25,000 award

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

86K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
WDVM 25

FCPS teacher finalist for presidential award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Sixth-grade science teacher Cindy Barlow is closer to receiving national recognition after becoming a finalist for a Presidential award. Barlow has worked in Frederick County Schools for five years and now is one of six Maryland teachers in the running for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
95.3 MNC

Walt Disney Elementary School principal receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

In a surprise assembly, Wednesday, Walt Disney Elementary Principal Ryan Towner received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award for his excellence and innovation in education. Milken says Towner’s creativity and success has grown since he began leading the school in 2017, raising the bar for his students and colleagues through unique instruction, professional development methods and spirited approach − like playing the ukulele and piano for students at arrival and dismissal.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
KIMT

Mason City teacher wins statewide award

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City first-grade teacher is the winner of the Iowa State Education Association’s 2022 Excellence in Education Award. Tracie Dedor at Hoover Elementary was selected from a field of educators nominated by co-workers, students, parents, and community members because of the difference they make every day in the lives of their students. She will now be a nominee for the NEA Foundation California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence.
MASON CITY, IA
North Country Public Radio

A 7th grader in Canton has died

The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
CANTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Elementary Education#English Language Learners#Massachusetts#Donovan Elementary#The Donovan School#The Milken Award#Dese#Vietnamese
New Britain Herald

Newington Community Fund planning to distribute $25,000 in grant awards

NEWINGTON – Need money for a good community cause? There is still time to apply for a grant from the Greater Together Newington Community Fund. Started by the Hartford Foundation of Public Giving, (HFPG) the Newington CF is planning to distribute $25,000 in grant awards up to $5,000 each this coming May. The organization just extended its original deadline by two weeks and is now accepting applications until March 31.
NEWINGTON, CT
KELOLAND TV

Brookings teacher wins Educator Award and 25K Prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A science teacher from Brooking’s got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out she was also a winner. “Ready? 1..2..3.. oop that sign is backwards (laugh)” said Greg Gallagher, senior program director for Milken Family Foundation. Today was no ordinary...
BROOKINGS, SD
CBS Boston

Cambridge City Councilor Assaulted While Being Interviewed About Homeless Problem

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – It was early afternoon in Central Square Tuesday when a WBZ-TV camera took a jolt. A man hit the TV videographer and then hit the city councilor that was being interviewed. “I’m fine. I’m fine,” said Councilor Marc McGovern. Coincidentally, McGovern has been studying the impact of the growing population of unhoused people in Cambridge. He’s also a social worker. “I do know that gentleman from the area. He is unhoused. He does have mental illness. We have a broken system. If you don’t have housing, it’s hard to get medical care. It’s hard to get mental health care,”...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBRE

University awards local teacher for work in music

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County teacher has been recognized for helping students develop creativity through music. Her students say their confidence has grown from learning music. “I feel like music is very important in K-12 education. In general, music is the place where students learn to become tuneful, beatful, and artful,” explained […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WJBF

Eight Richmond County Schools recognized for 2022 AP exam success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has eight schools in 2022 that were named to the Advanced Placement Honors Schools. State School Superintendent Richard Woods announed the AP Honors Schools based on 2021 AP courses and exams, Thursday. Associate Superintendent of Academic Services Dr. Malinda Cobb says, “We are proud of the commitment […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy