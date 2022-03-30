ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy crisis will hurt Greek economic growth this year -fin min

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adIlR_0euEpE2600

ATHENS, March 30 (Reuters) - Higher energy prices will have a negative impact on Greece's economic growth this year, the country's Finance Minister said on Wednesday, adding that he plans to submit a supplementary budget for 2022 to include extra spending.

He did not provide details or a new projection but said there will still be significant growththis year. Greece's 2022 budget projects economic growth of 4.5%.

"There will be a negative impact in growth compared with the 4.5% (projection) and also a significant rise in inflation," Christos Staikouras, told an economic forum in Athens.

He said projections would be made public in the coming weeks when the ministry will send its new estimates to Brussels.

The supplementary budget will include 2 billion euros of extra spending to help households facing higher energy costs, if needed, the minister said.

This year's budget projects a deficit of 1.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) and inflation of 0.8%. Greece's annual consumer inflation surged to 7.2% in February, a 25-year high. read more [nL5N2VD36U]

Reporting by lefteris Papadimas, editing by George Georgiopoulos, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Greek PM pledges financial relief from soaring energy costs

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will extend financial aid to relieve consumers suffering from soaring energy costs exacerbated by sanctions against Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. Benchmark wholesale European gas prices surged by more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inflation surges to 6.2% as cost-of-living crisis escalates

Rising prices across the board sent UK inflation soaring higher in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.The ONS said inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Gross Domestic Product#Min#Fin#Greek
The Independent

Energy bills to rise 14 times faster than wages as cost of living surges, TUC says

Energy bills are due to increase 14 times faster than average weekly wages, new research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has suggested.The price cap for gas and electricity set by Ofgem will rise by 54 per cent from 1 April. However, the TUC said average weekly wages are only due to rise by just 3.75 per cent in comparison. The union said record high energy prices could nullify the effect of pay rises this year and called for a windfall tax on oil and gas.Time for a windfall tax on oil and gas. pic.twitter.com/lB8WEd3NGX— Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) March...
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Slows in February as Inflation Continues to Rise

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending increased in February but at a slower pace than expected amid rising inflation. According to new data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, consumer spending increased 0.2% last month to $34.9 billion. Adjusted for inflation, however, spending fell by 0.4%. Data for January was revised higher to show outlays rebounding 2.7% instead of 2.1% as previously reported. The slight increase in spending last month reflected an increase of $93.8 billion in spending for services that was partly offset by a $58.9 billion decrease in spending for goods. Within services, the largest contributor...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Reuters

Euro zone March business growth strong but outlook darkens -PMI

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone business growth was stronger than expected this month, a survey showed on Thursday, although prices rose at a record pace, likely adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. However, some of that expansion came from a rebound following...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Argentina Inflation Soars; President Vows 'War' On Surging Prices

Argentina's monthly inflation rocketed to 4.7% in February, the state statistics agency said on Tuesday, the highest since March 2021 and far above forecasts as the South American country's president promised a "war" against spiraling prices. The grains-producing country's annual inflation rate was already running at over 50% when Russia's...
BUSINESS
Variety

For Greek Documentary Filmmakers, Opportunities Emerge After Years of Crisis

Click here to read the full article. For an event that functions as the premier showcase for the Greek documentary industry, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival again offered a prime platform for local docmakers at its 24th edition, with 77 feature-length and short Greek documentaries screening across the festival’s various competition and non-competitive sections. Marco Gastine, a co-founder of the Hellas Doc Association, a trade group representing the interests of Greek documentary filmmakers, has witnessed the industry’s steady evolution since the association was founded in 2013. “There was nothing specific about documentaries [in Greece’s film policy at the time],” Gastine told Variety in...
MOVIES
Benzinga

An ETF For The Energy Crisis

Many analysts believe the price of oil will continue to rise. And if it does, shares of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) should follow. This ETF holds stocks of companies that are in the oil and gas exploration and production industries. These companies typically have large holdings of oil and gas. As the price of these commodities moves higher, it makes the value of the holdings increases.
STOCKS
Metro International

Denmark sees lower economic growth this year due to Ukraine war

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -The war in Ukraine will drive up inflation and could shave between 0.6 and 2.8 percentage points off Denmark’s expected economic growth this year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. The Danish economy was set for a rapid recovery after the pandemic this year but the boom...
BUSINESS
Axios

Inflation reached new 40-year high in February

Inflation continued surging in February, according to new government data. Driving the news: Prices for the goods and services Americans consume rose 6.4% in the 12 months ended in February, according to new government data, the highest since 1982 and up from 6% in January. The personal consumption expenditures price...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

The latest official data showed prices rose across the board in February, including for many everyday household items and staple foods. UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games. The latest figures from the Office...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukrainian power producer DTEK seeking debt waivers

April 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian electricity and coal producer DTEK Energy is seeking waivers from holders of its bonds due in March and June, the company’s financial unit said on Friday, a day after the group warned of insufficient funds to operate in the medium term. DTEK Finance said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine crisis likely to slow global economic growth, Yellen says

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is driving up commodities prices and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday. Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and corn, and prices have surged since Russia...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy