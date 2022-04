Last week marked the 12th anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law in the East Room of the White House. The law would become one of the key achievements of the Obama Administration, providing access to healthcare for tens of millions of Americans, but for some "Obamacare" was kindling that would ignite the fire behind the Tea Party and a national backlash against the transformative legislation.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO