Can the Boston Celtics stick around long enough in the 2022 NBA Playoffs for Robert Williams III to return?

By Justin Quinn
 4 hours ago
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics had very good reason to believe they might be without the services of their starting center Robert Williams III for the duration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after the Texas A&M product tore his left lateral meniscus last Sunday in a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves that ultimately left a bad taste in the mouth of fans due to the injury.

But after getting surgery on said meniscus, the Celtics are likely looking at about the best-case scenario in terms of the timing of his return, with the Timelord looking likely to be back in action in four to six weeks with no unexpected complications losing up the timeline.

Now, the next order of business for Boston is getting to the postseason without any more major injuries, then drawing an opponent the Celtics can handle without Williams so there is a chance for him to come back at all.

Can it be done? The host of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Talk” podcast Chris Forsberg is joined by MassLive’s Brian Robb to talk all things Timelord and 2022 playoffs; watch the video embedded above to get their takes.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Mannix: Expect Boston to take "very conservative approach" with Robert Williams III's torn meniscus

Starting Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III is seen as a major part of the Celtics’ future, as someone of his elite defensive skills ought to be, particularly on his team-friendly contract. After the news that he could miss an indefinite amount of time due to a torn lateral meniscus in one of his knees, the question of how the team and Williams will approach his recuperation becomes paramount.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

Despite losing its last game, the Boston Celtics (47-29) enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat (48-28) as the hottest team in the league. But they face a big test against the Eastern Conference leaders. Tip-off from TD Garden will be at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Heat vs. Celtics odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III has a torn meniscus; how will this affect the team's season?

Starting Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III has a torn meniscus, setting back his and the Celtics’ hopes for a potential title run — or did it?. With news the former Texas A&M player might be able to return from surgery during the second or third round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, Boston might be able to survive the first round or two of the postseason with some luck and provided everyone else stays healthy.
NBA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Smart vows to pull Celtics through Robert Williams' injury

TORONTO -- Marcus Smart is all too familiar with the Boston Celtics’ late-season injury history. He was around when Isaiah Thomas’ hip wouldn’t let him continue in 2017. Smart was sidelined at the start of the 2018 playoffs with a hand injury before aiding the team on a run without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Smart suffered an oblique strain late in the 2019 season, missed the team's first seven playoff games and returned only in time to see Irving’s forgettable final moments in green.
NBA
