ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Grand Gateway Closed for “Spring Cleaning” Until May 16?

By larry kurtz
dakotafreepress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry 2022-03-30 Spring cleaning by whom? No one wants the taint of stank from the place. I think a renaming and sale of that miserable place will be forthcoming. The light has been shown on these two cockroaches, ol’ Connie and her spawn so they will have to find another fever...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Go with the pros for spring cleaning

Our official home pros talk about how a thorough spring cleaning can help keep your home’s air fresh and clean this season. For more information, anumber1air.com.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Retirement#Holiday Inn#Grand Gateway Closed#Uhres
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Free Fall manufacturer said there was 'no need' for seat belt on ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Different groups of people have been inspecting the Free Fall ride since last week's accident that claimed the life of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. As WESH 2 Investigates previously reported, the seat where he was sitting, was found with the shoulder harness "still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped." But ride experts we talked with say, it's likely the harness opened, and then snapped back into a closed position.
ORLANDO, FL
SheKnows

The Best Spring Cleaning Products on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As the temps warm up and the snow melts giving way to vibrant spring wildflowers, our first plan of action is to, of course, swap our hot lattes for iced coffees. And then? Clean! Yep, upon the arrival of spring comes spring cleaning: The time of year where we sweep away the dreary remains of winter and wipe down the many nooks and crannies until every surface of our homes sparkle like the sun-lit morning dew. And while March technically marks the beginning of spring cleaning (meaning, it’s taking place right now), National Cleaning Week doesn’t take place until the fourth Sunday in March. This year, that falls on March 27 — which means, you have a couple weeks to stock up on all the essential spring cleaning products before you really roll your sleeves up and get started.
SHOPPING
News4Jax.com

Spring cleaning: Home areas you may have missed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When it comes to spring cleaning, floors, kitchen counters and your bathroom tend to get the most attention. But what about the other germ-infested parts of your house?. It’s no secret that dirt and dust love ceiling fans, but cleaning those blades is not easy, and...
HOME & GARDEN
La Grande Observer

La Grande walker keeping Fruitdale Lane clean

LA GRANDE — Hundreds of people travel along two-mile Fruitdale Lane daily in north La Grande. Many, especially those in vehicles with their windows tinted dark, have an air of anonymity. And then there is Ken Eberhard, who might be described as the face of Fruitdale Lane. The youthful...
LA GRANDE, OR
KRQE News 13

AMAFCA filters aim to clean up Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More work is underway to make the Rio Grande – and the Bosque – cleaner. A first-of-its-kind project in Albuquerque is proving to be very successful at filtering out trash and debris. Now, more structures like it are now in the works. With the Rio Grande and Bosque in mind, AMAFCA is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alabama Now

Alabama couple wins $500,000 in Mississippi Lottery (not an April Fools’ joke, we swear)

A couple collected a $500,000 prize today – that’s no April Fool’s joke. The Mobile, Alabama, couple purchased a $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off game Thursday from The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road in Moss Point. They scratched the ticket and kept seeing zeros, then a comma. That’s when they realized they had a big win on their hands.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy