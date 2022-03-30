ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snook, TX

CHILIFEST COMING BACK TO SNOOK THIS WEEKEND

By Josh Blaschke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years away due to COVID-19, the popular Chilifest music festival returns to Snook this weekend. The two-day festival on Friday and Saturday will feature...

CultureMap Austin

New destination for live music and food hops open on the outskirts of Austin

A new restaurant and bar on the outskirts of Austin is already hopping with customers. Taking the quick drive down the Highway 183 Toll Road, new live music destination Lucky Rabbit is deceptively easy to get to despite the 30-minute estimated drive time on Google. And once you arrive, everything at the friendly outpost invites you to kick your feet up and stay a while.
AUSTIN, TX
CentralTrack

214Selena Is Back Again This Weekend.

Even After More Than Two Decades, Dallas Continues To Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano’s Legacy On The Anniversary Of Her Death. 214Selena, the annual tribute event that celebrates the late Tejano queen Selena Quintanilla, is back when a weekend full of tributes to the musical icon. Presented by the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 214Selena is paying homage to Selena and celebrating her diverse community of fans, who continue to carry her legacy, with music, food and vendors by Dallas locals.
DALLAS, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Rodeo 2022 officially kicks off Friday night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first of 12 San Angelo Rodeo performances kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St. The rodeo is in its 90th year and each performance is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Rodeo-goers will see bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, calf roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
SAN ANGELO, TX

