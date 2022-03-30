CHILIFEST COMING BACK TO SNOOK THIS WEEKEND

Even After More Than Two Decades, Dallas Continues To Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano’s Legacy On The Anniversary Of Her Death. 214Selena, the annual tribute event that celebrates the late Tejano queen Selena Quintanilla, is back when a weekend full of tributes to the musical icon. Presented by the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, 214Selena is paying homage to Selena and celebrating her diverse community of fans, who continue to carry her legacy, with music, food and vendors by Dallas locals.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO