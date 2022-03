Free parking for NHS staff working in hospitals in England will end on Friday, the Health Secretary has said.Parking fees were waived during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Sajid Javid said that the benefit would end on Friday.In an update on Covid-19, Mr Javid wrote: “Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on 31 March.“However, over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.”He added: “On behalf of the Government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response.” Read More Ukraine news live: Peace talks resume as UK warns Kyiv under threatWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine

