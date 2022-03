Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will defend his title when the 86th Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 7-10.Matsuyama is bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.Here, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of the year’s first men’s major championship.Will Tiger Woods take part?Woods has not played in a top-level event since his horrific car crash in Los Angeles in February last year, the 15-time major winner suffering such severe injuries that he feared his right leg might have to be amputated. The...

GOLF ・ 15 HOURS AGO