ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tyler, The Creator asks fans to stop doing this at his shows

By rolling
rolling out
rolling out
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417AAi_0euEL2Ep00
Tyler, The Creator (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tyler, The Creator recently paused a show after a box landed next to him, and despite thanking the fan for the flower ring, he has requested that concertgoers refrain from sending gifts and other objects flying

across the stage in case he slips on them.

Sharing a clip from the recent concert, he tweeted: “Stop throwing your s— on stage. I don’t want it.

Now mid-show I gotta move it, what’s the logic? F—— stop. Thanks.”

He went on: “I don’t understand the logic of throwing your s— up here. Not only for safety reasons. But bro, I don’t want your s—. I don’t want it. Like, not even being funny. Every show someone throws something up here, and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your s—?”

Meanwhile, Tyler recently revealed he is considering dropping his stage name because he thinks his real name is “actually cool.” He said: “My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps, just looks really cool. So, you might see more of that, I don’t know. I’m getting older, and I think when people get older, they start realizing s— and liking things they didn’t like. You just start changing. So, I think my version of that is looking at my name and saying, ‘Oh, this is actually cool.’ “

Tyler got his stage name from a MySpace page he made when he was 13, where he would upload drawings, photos, and beats he’d made. And once his career began to pick up, the name followed.

He continued: “I’m 17, in high school, and around LA, that name’s getting around, and I kind of just kept it as my stage name. It’s really dumb, but it stuck with me, so it just works.”

Tyler has been embracing his last name for several years now, as he started putting it on his album covers, and said he’s going to keep the tradition going.

He added: “I didn’t know anyone else that had a name similar to it. I always thought my last name was weird, but whatever. I started f—— with it more around 2016, and then I started putting it on my album

covers … I think I’m going to keep that going.”

Tyler’s last studio album was 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
rolling out
rolling out

94K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

40M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
rolling out

Tyrese slammed for showing R. Kelly’s condolences to his late mother

For some reason, singer Tyrese was criticized heavily by fans for allegedly showing R. Kelly’s letter of condolences to Tyrese whose mother passed away recently. R. Kelly is the toppled titan of R&B who is now tantamount to nuclear waste in the eyes of most Americans, including many urbanites. But Tyrese has expressed his enduring brotherly love for the disgraced crooner who is serving decades in prison for a host of felonies related to sexual impropriety and rape.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

For Nigo, Tyler The Creator Drops “Come On, Let’s Go” With Pharrell

In support of Fashion Icon and recording artist Nigo‘s first release in two decades, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams drop the official visual for their collaboration with the Bape creator from the upcoming album, titled “Come On, Let’s Go.”. Directed by Tyler Okonma, Pharrell himself produces...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Myspace
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

‘Black and Missing’ co-founder warns mothers how their daughters can be missing

Derrica Wilson and her sister-in-law Natalie Wilson co-founded the Black and Missing Foundation together with the alarming number of missing Black women and children in mind. Every day people of color go missing and the same passion that is put behind finding White women, men, and children is not exercised. In most cases, the whereabouts of people of color remain unknown for years and the incident is not classified as a crime and is not heavily investigated.
SOCIETY
rolling out

Young Thug’s child’s mom shot at bowling alley

According to WSB-TV, LaKevia Jackson, the mother of one of Young Thug’s children was shot and killed at a bowling alley on March 17. Jackson was in attendance at a friend’s birthday party when a fight broke out over a bowling ball. 20 minutes after the fight, a suspect waited out in the parking lot and shot and killed Jackson.
ATLANTA, GA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Pete Davidson sends shady text to Kanye about Kim (photos)

Pete Davidson appears to have had enough of Ye West’s antics. On March 13, “Saturday Night Live” guest writer Dave Sirus leaked text messages between Davidson and West. This was happening around the same time that West went on Instagram, slamming Kim Kardashian for letting their daughter, North West, make a TikTok video.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy