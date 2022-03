Are you looking for new emoji to use while chatting with friends? What about a way to open your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask? Or added measures to protect your privacy and security? All these features and more are available for your iPhone with iOS 15.4, Apple's latest iPhone update. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji and other upgrades to compatible iPhones (and iPads, too, through iPadOS 15.4).

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO