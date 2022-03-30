ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Witnesses say fatal Kauaʻi flight was flying near mountain

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. safety regulators said Tuesday that a small plane that crashed on Kauaʻi earlier this month and killed two men on board had been flying close to a mountain in...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘Stormed… The Aircraft’: Witnesses Describe Removal Of Unruly Passenger Aboard Flight To DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– The passenger who prompted the pilot of a United Airlines flight bound for Denver International Airport to divert to Witchita, Kansas has been identified. Authorities say Clara Lambert was arrested but not for what happened aboard the flight. (credit: CBS) A passenger on the United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Huntsville, Alabama to DIA, said that Lambert refused to wear a mask and was trying to buy a drink from flight staff. When the plane landed in Wichita, she was escorted off. (credit: CBS) “When we were on the tarmac, the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear and masked and ready for the defense, I guess. And they stormed to the back of the aircraft and removed the woman,” said the witness. Clara Lambert (credit: CBS) Lambert wasn’t arrested for what happened on the plane, but after leaving the airport, she went to a “Twin Peaks” restaurant across the highway. Wichita police were called about 6 hours later after she was reportedly “acting strangely.” Lambert is accused of assaulting and battering a police officer. Two months ago, Lambert was arrested in Florida for battery of an officer there.
DENVER, CO
People

No Survivors Found After China Eastern Airlines Flight Crashes with 132 on Board: State Media

No one is reported to have survived after a China Eastern Airlines flight tragically crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, according to multiple outlets. The Boeing 737-800 had 132 people aboard, including 123 passengers and nine crew members. On Tuesday, The New York Times and CNN reported that no survivors have been found, citing Chinese state media.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Air Patrol#Mountain#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Kaua I#Kapa A
Travel + Leisure

Here's How Many Planes Are in the Air at Any Given Moment

We think it's pretty safe to say that many travelers have asked themselves at one point or another, "how many planes are in the air right now?" It's a fair question! And given that pretty much every single plane is tracked in some capacity, it's actually one that can be answered. So we asked the experts at flight-tracking software company FlightAware to help us figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Modesto PD search for witnesses, video of fatal crash

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police are looking for witnesses or video of a crash that killed a bicyclist on Sunday.  The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Woodland Avenue. Police said 38-year-old Michelle Johnson was riding her bike northbound on Yellowstone Avenue and was struck while crossing Woodland […]
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Rowdy Emirates A380 Passenger Arrested In Manchester After Landing From Dubai

When Emirates flight EK019 from Dubai landed at Manchester Airport on March 17 at 1907, police boarded the Airbus A380 and arrested an 'unruly' 29-year-old male passenger. Greater Manchester Police today confirmed the incident to Simple Flying. The police department shared the following:. "Officers were called 17 March 2022 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist identified in crash near Camino Al Norte, Lone Mountain

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in crash involving an SUV Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. About 4:05 p.m., North Las Vegas police officers were called to the 4900 block of Camino Al Norte after a motorcycle hit a Lincoln SUV as the vehicle was pulling out of a local post office to turn left, Officer Alexander Cuevas said.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Gephardt Daily

UHP investigators seek clues, witnesses in flying debris fatality on I-15

RIVERDALE, Utah, March, 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Highway Patrol’s investigation continues into the flying debris incident that killed a freeway driver. On Friday, March 18, a Hyundai passenger car was northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 339, just north of Riverdale Road. At about...
RIVERDALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy