Kentucky State

In Focus: State Treasurer discusses importance of Women's History Month, tackling underrepresentation in KY politics

By Mario Anderson
spectrumnews1.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY — Every day, women are making history, stamping their mark as inventors, engineers, politicians and much more. Women’s History Month started in 1981 as a week-long celebration, and now each year during the month of March, we continue to highlight women who are driven to forge new paths to the...

spectrumnews1.com

