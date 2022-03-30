ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

The Mulligan’s Pointe Patio is Open for Business!

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt The Pointe, we know that the rain brings with it renewal. The greens on the course have never been greener, and we have the mix of beautiful sun and cool rain to thank for that. Warm sun is just around the corner, so come and visit us for a weekend...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Cape Artists to host spring open house April 2

The Cape Artists of Lewes will greet the tulips with an open house and Welcome Spring artwork from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Light refreshments will be served, and weather permitting, artists my be seen painting around town. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

House of Axe now open on Route 1 outside Rehoboth

Looking to provide beachgoers with a year-round entertainment option, father-and-daughter team Eli and Danielle Zacharia have opened House of Axe outside Rehoboth Beach. “It’s such a good time and really provides for a fun family night,” said Danielle during an interview March 15. “It’s also a fun activity for bachelor and bachelorette parties or a corporate outing.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Hop to Hyatt Place beach for annual Dewey Egg Scoop

Hop on over to the bay beach at Hyatt Place Dewey Beach Saturday, April 16 for the annual Dewey Business Partnership Dewey Egg Scoop. The free event kicks off at 10:45 a.m. with egg hunts scheduled for groups of children in ascending ages, concluding with an egg hunt open for adults at $10 per person at 11:30 a.m., in which a 50/50 cash prize for the winning egg will be awarded.
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Coastal Craftsman. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Silver Lake Manor. Call For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DE
Cape Gazette

Inaugural Henlopen Classic Kids’ Fishing Derby a huge success

The inaugural Henlopen Classic Kids’ Fishing Derby was held March 26, drawing 18 young anglers who fought the weather and rain to catch 77 fish. The winners in order of finish include: Cohen Betts, Oliver Teed, Logan Cole and Lucca Wines. This was an event where the biggest fish won. “The kids brought legal keeper fish to the shop all day long as my crew cleaned and filleted them to go into the fish fryer,” said Jordan Petterson of Henlopen Bait & Tackle. “We cooked fish and hot dogs all day. Every kid was awarded a Derby shirt that only they will ever have for this event. It was simply one of the best days I've had in quite some time. I didn't choose the wrong business; the smiles today proved that!”
HOBBIES
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/2-10AM-2PM~20110 FIELDCREST DR~FIELDWOOD

20110 Fieldcrest Drive, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 ~ LOCATION...LOCATION....LOCATION...LOVELY HOME IN FIELDWOOD! Enjoy living all on 1 level in this 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom home. Great floor plan for entertaining including dining room, kitchen with ample cabinet space and room for an eat in area. Just off the kitchen is the cozy family room. Enjoy crab feasts and outside entertainment on the back deck that features a built in screened gazebo and overlooks the the private backyard. A shed is also included in the sale for extra storage space! East or Route 1 and close to Bike Paths, Outlet Shopping, dining and more. Owner is willing to sell the property with some of the furnishings, so move right in and start making those summer and beach memories!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Sawyer Brockstedt

The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Sawyer Brockstedt has been a Body Shop member for five years and is one of Adam Howard’s personal training clients. Member Name: Sawyer Brockstedt. How long have you been living in the area?. “I have...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation hosts third edition of Firkin Fest

Revelation Craft Brewing in Rehoboth Beach was the scene for beer drinkers from all over Delaware to come for the brewery’s third Firkin Fest March 26, an event that encouraged breweries to come up with creative cask beers. In beer terms, a firkin is a type of cask, usually...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Monet
Person
Picasso
Cape Gazette

SmashMouth Burgers opens second truck, permanent location

Less than two years after bringing SmashMouth Burgers to the Cape Region, owners Jamie and Nichole Parsons have opened a second food truck. The difference is this one is permanently located next to Big Chill Surf Cantina, north of Rehoboth Beach on Route 1. The Parsonses opened the original SmashMouth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Outdoor amplified music at Lewes restaurants a bad idea

One of Lewes' core values is “quiet nights.” That does not just mean sleep time, but the time when most of us would like to entertain or sit on our porches and gardens, take a walk in the park or along the beach or canal. Usually that’s between 5 and 9 p.m.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy